|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|26 Feb 2026
|5 Mar 2026
|5 Mar 2026
|1:2
|65
|1:2 Rights Issue Of Equity Shares
|1:2 Rights Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED (508905) RECORD DATE 05.03.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs 10/- each for CASH at Premium of Rs. 65/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/03/2026 DR-833/2025-2026 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.02.2026)
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