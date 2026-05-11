Board Meeting 25 May 2026 5 May 2026

Audited Results The Board Meeting to be held on 11/05/2026 has been revised to 25/05/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/05/2026 has been revised to 25/05/2026 due to non-availability of Directors due to work exigencies. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.05.2026) 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Statutory Auditors Report. 2. Recommended a Final Dividend of ?1.50/- per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. Fixed Friday, July 31, 2026, as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend. 4. Approved the continuation of Mr. Kishor Shah as Managing Director of the Company upon attaining the age of seventy (70) years. 5. Approved convening the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. 6. Approved the constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Statutory Auditors Report. 2. Recommended a Final Dividend of ?1.50/- per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. Fixed Friday, July 31, 2026, as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend. 4. Approved the continuation of Mr. Kishor Shah as Managing Director of the Company upon attaining the age of seventy (70) years. 5. Approved convening the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. 6. Approved the constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 21.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 May 2026 8 May 2026

Nexome Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended March 31 2026 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.05.2026 to review and take on record the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2026 15 Apr 2026

Nexome Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants that were issued to persons belonging to the Promoter and Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 20.04.2026 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 20.04.2026 Outcome of Board Meeting- 20.04.2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 20.04.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Nexome Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 in pursuance of Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015; and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/01/2026)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

Nexome Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and the appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2025 has been revised to 04/11/2025 The Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 06, 2025 at 04:30 P.M. is now preponed and re-scheduled on 04 November, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. due to non-availability of Directors due to work exigencies. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 04.11.2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 04/11/2025) Revised outcome of the Board meeting dated 04.11.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 25 Sep 2025

Nexome Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve considering passong pf Resolution by Postal Ballot to obtain approval for Reclassification of Persons forming part of the Promoter and Promoter Group. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 07.10.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.10.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025