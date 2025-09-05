|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|20 Aug 2025
|Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the Company along.Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the General Updates on Declaration of Annual General Meeting, Details of Cut-off Date and E-Voting Period, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Scrutinizer of the Company. Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report_2024-25, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.09.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Proceedings of AGM, Outcome of AGM, Scrutinizer Report and Declaration of Voting Results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025)
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