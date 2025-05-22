Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPaper
Open₹77.5
Prev. Close₹80
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.74
Day's High₹80.7
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹156
52 Week's Low₹67.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)199.07
P/E17.85
EPS4.52
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.17
18.17
8.61
8.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.95
62.93
46.13
37.48
Net Worth
104.12
81.1
54.74
46.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
349.55
|25.33
|6,341.62
|82.56
|0
|1,807
|274.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
498.95
|21.44
|3,292.59
|48.86
|0.6
|707.33
|427.59
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
228.77
|21.21
|1,438.27
|17.39
|0.84
|591.78
|311.24
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
60.58
|64.64
|1,208.21
|7.72
|0.82
|527.05
|97.52
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
144.31
|4.03
|997.32
|240.3
|2.78
|1,257.53
|334.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sudhir Kumar Bansal
ED / MD / Promoter
Ashok Kumar Bansal
WTD & Executive Director
Ayush Bansal
Executive Director
Sandhya Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akash Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shitij Shanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divam Mittal
A-10 Flr 1st Land Mark,
North West,
New Delhi - 110034
Tel: +91 79054 62919
Website: http://www.nikitapapers.com
Email: info@nikitapapers.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Nikita Papers Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nikita Papers Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation on August 18, 1989 issued by the R...
Read More
Reports by Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.