iifl-logo

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
80.7
(0.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open77.5
  • Day's High80.7
  • 52 Wk High156
  • Prev. Close80
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 67.15
  • Turnover (lac)7.74
  • P/E17.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)199.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

₹77.5

Prev. Close

₹80

Turnover(Lac.)

₹7.74

Day's High

₹80.7

Day's Low

₹77.5

52 Week's High

₹156

52 Week's Low

₹67.15

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

199.07

P/E

17.85

EPS

4.52

Divi. Yield

0

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2025

arrow

5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025May-2025May-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.90%

Non-Institutions: 40.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.17

18.17

8.61

8.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.95

62.93

46.13

37.48

Net Worth

104.12

81.1

54.74

46.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

349.55

25.336,341.6282.5601,807274.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

498.95

21.443,292.5948.860.6707.33427.59

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

228.77

21.211,438.2717.390.84591.78311.24

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

60.58

64.641,208.217.720.82527.0597.52

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

144.31

4.03997.32240.32.781,257.53334.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sudhir Kumar Bansal

ED / MD / Promoter

Ashok Kumar Bansal

WTD & Executive Director

Ayush Bansal

Executive Director

Sandhya Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akash Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shitij Shanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divam Mittal

Registered Office

A-10 Flr 1st Land Mark,

North West,

New Delhi - 110034

Tel: +91 79054 62919

Website: http://www.nikitapapers.com

Email: info@nikitapapers.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Nikita Papers Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nikita Papers Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation on August 18, 1989 issued by the R...
Read More

Reports by Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd share price today?

The Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd is ₹199.07 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd is 17.85 and 1.15 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd is ₹67.15 and ₹156 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd?

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.98%, 6 Month at -42.85%, 3 Month at -30.16% and 1 Month at -20.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.95 %
Institutions - 0.90 %
Public - 40.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.