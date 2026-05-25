Board Meeting 25 May 2026 5 May 2026

Financial Results Nikita Greentech Recycling Limited has informed about the Declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Nikita Greentech Recycling Limited has informed about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

To Consider and Approve the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2025. NIKITA GREENTECH RECYCLING LIMITED (formerly Nikita Papers Limited) has informed about the Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2025, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2025 20 Aug 2025

Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Outcome of Board meeting held on August 20, 2025.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 31 Jul 2025

Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 31, 2025.

Board Meeting 23 Jun 2025 23 Jun 2025

Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 23, 2025. has considered and approved the following matter(s):A. Take note of resignation of R Malhotra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (Annexure-A)B. Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out secretarial audit of the Company Financial Year 2025-26 (Annexure-B)C. Appointment of Mr. Shitij Sharma as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from date of appointment of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholder. (Annexure-C)D. Take note of resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Mittal from the post of Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2025 18 Jun 2025