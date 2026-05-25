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Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd Board Meeting

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80.7
(0.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 20265 May 2026
Financial Results Nikita Greentech Recycling Limited has informed about the Declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 25.05.2026)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202630 Mar 2026
Nikita Greentech Recycling Limited has informed about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202511 Nov 2025
To Consider and Approve the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2025. NIKITA GREENTECH RECYCLING LIMITED (formerly Nikita Papers Limited) has informed about the Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2025, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202520 Aug 2025
Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Outcome of Board meeting held on August 20, 2025.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202531 Jul 2025
Nikita Papers Limited has informed about the Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 31, 2025.
Board Meeting23 Jun 202523 Jun 2025
Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 23, 2025. has considered and approved the following matter(s):A. Take note of resignation of R Malhotra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (Annexure-A)B. Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out secretarial audit of the Company Financial Year 2025-26 (Annexure-B)C. Appointment of Mr. Shitij Sharma as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from date of appointment of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholder. (Annexure-C)D. Take note of resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Mittal from the post of Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting21 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters. Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 21, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.06.2025)

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