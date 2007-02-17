Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.24
1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
20.28
4.4
Net Worth
21.52
5.4
Minority Interest
Debt
6.61
3.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
28.14
8.66
Fixed Assets
1.66
1.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.29
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
Networking Capital
25.15
6.91
Inventories
25.46
5.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.75
4.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.21
Sundry Creditors
-2.76
-1.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.84
-0.82
Cash
0.03
0.05
Total Assets
28.14
8.64
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.