Novalum Materials Ltd Management Discussions

Disclaimer

Statements in the Directors Report & Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the

Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principle markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors.

Overall Review

The Company has amended its object clause to expand its operations across various industrial and commercial sectors, primarily dealing in:

• Non-ferrous metals, alloys, oxides, and chemicals,

• Raw materials for batteries, electric bulbs, glassware, rubber, ceramics, and paint industries,

• Technological research and know-how transfers,

• Mining, exploration, and beneficiation of metallic minerals,

• Precious and semi-precious stones, gems, and jewellery.

This strategic diversification aims to tap into high-growth and future-ready sectors, including green energy (battery components), electric mobility, minerals and mining, and export-oriented precious stones and jewellery. The Company intends to scale both manufacturing and trading capabilities across domestic and international markets.

Outlook

Indias non-ferrous metal industry is set to grow in tandem with rising demand in infrastructure, renewable energy, EVs, and consumer electronics. Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, National Mineral Policy, and focus on critical minerals exploration are expected to provide strong tailwinds. The demand for battery-grade materials, copper, aluminium, and rare earth minerals is likely to remain robust due to the global transition towards sustainable and electric technologies. Additionally, Indias gemstone and jewellery sector continues to flourish in international markets with strong export performance and design innovations. The Company aims to leverage these trends by investing in capacity building, backward integration, global trade linkages, and technological collaborations, including possible tie-ups for processing technologies and IPs.

Opportunities

Demand for non-ferrous metals due to electrification, defence, automotive, and construction sectors. support for critical mineral exploration and import substitution. -growth potential in battery chemicals and allied industrial raw materials. global market for gems, jewellery, and precious metals. for technology partnerships and IP acquisition in metallurgy, chemical processing, and mining.

Human Resources

The Company is actively strengthening its team by onboarding technical, mining, metallurgy, and chemical industry professionals. It also recognizes the importance of internal upskilling and is running training programs aligned with new business verticals. Given the breadth of its diversification, the Company continues to foster a multi-disciplinary work culture.

Risk and Concerns

The Companys operations are subject to a variety of risks including:

• Commodity price volatility in metals and minerals.

• Environmental and regulatory compliance for mining and chemical operations.

• Delays in licensing and government approvals for exploration activities.

• Technological obsolescence in processing and refining operations.

• Foreign exchange risks in import-export transactions.

• Working capital pressures due to the capital-intensive nature of new verticals.

Mitigation plans include strategic procurement, hedging mechanisms, policy advocacy, and phased capital deployment.

Internal Control Systems

The Company has robust internal control systems to ensure compliance, efficiency, and asset protection. Internal audits are conducted periodically to review processes and identify areas of improvement. Controls are being further updated to address the risks associated with new verticals like mining, manufacturing, and IP transfers.

A fully functional Whistle Blower Policy remains in place to promote a transparent and ethical working environment. Based on management assessment, internal financial controls are adequate and effective.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook. The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of the forward looking statements herein, which may undergo changes in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.