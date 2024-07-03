Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹50.2
Prev. Close₹50.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹50.2
Day's Low₹50.2
52 Week's High₹63.8
52 Week's Low₹20.6
Book Value₹2.28
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)330.1
P/E295.29
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.15
4.04
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
0.06
-0.05
0.01
Net Worth
15.05
4.1
3.55
3.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0.14
0.21
1.2
yoy growth (%)
1.75
-30.87
-82.38
20.63
Raw materials
0
0
-0.03
-1.03
As % of sales
0
4.09
17.7
85.92
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.09
0.18
-3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.75
-30.87
-82.38
20.63
Op profit growth
-24.43
-26.31
-464.86
-142.37
EBIT growth
6.89
-8.06
36.19
48.09
Net profit growth
9.13
-9.43
64.5
33.02
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,595
|105.57
|3,51,215.13
|-890.34
|0.05
|5,953.89
|574.68
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,323.15
|36.61
|46,442.57
|394.15
|0.66
|1,068.73
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
880
|269.11
|39,947.73
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
361.45
|20.7
|28,257.24
|321.01
|1.66
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
440.75
|60.13
|14,369.52
|84.31
|0.68
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
SHREY GUPTA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashok Kumar Kaushik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pooja Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Kumari
138-139 Main road Ghazipur,
Nr Patparganj Container depot,
Delhi - 110096
Tel: -
Website: http://www.rotoindia.co.in
Email: info@rotoindia.co.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Rotographics (India) Limited was originally incorporated on January 16, 1976 as Rotographics (India) Private Limited in Delhi & Haryana, which subsequently was changed to Rotographics (India) Limited ...
Read More
Reports by Novalum Materials Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.