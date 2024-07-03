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Novalum Materials Ltd Share Price Live

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50.2
(0.00%)
Oct 21, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.2
  • Day's High50.2
  • 52 Wk High63.8
  • Prev. Close50.2
  • Day's Low50.2
  • 52 Wk Low 20.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E295.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.28
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)330.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Novalum Materials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹50.2

Prev. Close

₹50.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹50.2

Day's Low

₹50.2

52 Week's High

₹63.8

52 Week's Low

₹20.6

Book Value

₹2.28

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

330.1

P/E

295.29

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Novalum Materials Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2026

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13 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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8 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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10 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Split

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Novalum Materials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Novalum Materials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Oct, 2026|02:45 PM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 45.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Novalum Materials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

13.15

4.04

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

0.06

-0.05

0.01

Net Worth

15.05

4.1

3.55

3.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0.14

0.21

1.2

yoy growth (%)

1.75

-30.87

-82.38

20.63

Raw materials

0

0

-0.03

-1.03

As % of sales

0

4.09

17.7

85.92

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.09

0.18

-3.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.75

-30.87

-82.38

20.63

Op profit growth

-24.43

-26.31

-464.86

-142.37

EBIT growth

6.89

-8.06

36.19

48.09

Net profit growth

9.13

-9.43

64.5

33.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

Novalum Materials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,595

105.573,51,215.13-890.340.055,953.89574.68

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,323.15

36.6146,442.57394.150.661,068.7398.55

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

880

269.1139,947.7328.690176.3642.7

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

361.45

20.728,257.24321.011.6620,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

440.75

60.1314,369.5284.310.68696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Novalum Materials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

SHREY GUPTA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashok Kumar Kaushik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pooja Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Kumari

Registered Office

138-139 Main road Ghazipur,

Nr Patparganj Container depot,

Delhi - 110096

Tel: -

Website: http://www.rotoindia.co.in

Email: info@rotoindia.co.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Rotographics (India) Limited was originally incorporated on January 16, 1976 as Rotographics (India) Private Limited in Delhi & Haryana, which subsequently was changed to Rotographics (India) Limited ...
Read More

Reports by Novalum Materials Ltd

Company FAQs

The Novalum Materials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novalum Materials Ltd is ₹330.10 Cr. as of 21 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Novalum Materials Ltd is 295.29 and 21.94 as of 21 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novalum Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novalum Materials Ltd is ₹20.6 and ₹63.8 as of 21 Oct ‘26
Novalum Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.94%, 3 Years at 89.22%, 1 Year at 74.85%, 6 Month at 35.82%, 3 Month at -18.15% and 1 Month at -3.92%.
The shareholding pattern of Novalum Materials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.71 %

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