|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Apr 2026
|22 May 2026
|We are herby submitting the outcome of Board meeting dated 27.04.2026. This is to inform you that Extraordinary General meeting is to be held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 at 12:00 pm through Video Conferencing or other audio vedio mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2026) We are hereby submitting the outcome of the EGM held on Friday, May 22, 2026 conducted through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026). We are hereby submitting Declaration of result of E-Voting at the EGM held Friday, May 22nd, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)
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