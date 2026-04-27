We are herby submitting the outcome of Board meeting dated 27.04.2026. This is to inform you that Extraordinary General meeting is to be held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 at 12:00 pm through Video Conferencing or other audio vedio mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2026) We are hereby submitting the outcome of the EGM held on Friday, May 22, 2026 conducted through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026). We are hereby submitting Declaration of result of E-Voting at the EGM held Friday, May 22nd, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)