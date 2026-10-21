Novalum Materials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.15
4.04
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
0.06
-0.05
0.01
Net Worth
15.05
4.1
3.55
3.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.73
0.04
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.78
4.14
3.58
3.64
Fixed Assets
0.72
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.83
3.08
3.55
3.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.78
0.2
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.15
3.55
3.59
3.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-0.37
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.72
-0.3
-0.01
-0.04
Cash
0.22
1.06
0.03
0.12
Total Assets
15.78
4.15
3.59
3.63
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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