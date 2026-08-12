Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 8 Aug 2026

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Concern With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 12th August 2026 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 15th August 2026 for all designated persons of the Company. This is for your information and record. Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 12.08.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2026 23 Jul 2026

the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 23rd July, 2026, has considered and approved the revised proposal for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from the jurisdiction of one Registrar of Companies at Shop No. 37 Shanker Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001 to the jurisdiction of another Registrar of Companies at 138-139, Main Road, Ghazipur, Near Patparganj Container Depot/Near Bharat Petrol Pump, Delhi - 110096 within the same State of Delhi, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company by way of a Special Resolution and the approval of the Regional Director, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2026 16 Jul 2026

With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 16th July, 2026 at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 05:30 P.M at the registered office of the Company: 1. Consideration and Approval of Addendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 06th August, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. Please find enclosed herewith the Copies of the following: 1. Addendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 06th August, 2026 at 12:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2026 6 Jul 2026

Increase in Authorised Capital & Stock Split & Inter alia, to consider the following matters: 1. The proposal of Sub-Division/split of existing equity shares of the Company at the registered office of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The Board shall also consider consequential alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholders approval. 3. Any other business as may be considered necessary We are hereby submitting the Outcome of Board Meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, 10th July, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.07.2026) We are hereby Submitted Revised outcome of the board meeting Held on Friday 10th July, 2026, due to inadvertent clerical error in the outcome of the board meeting Submitted earlier. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.07.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2026 2 Jul 2026

We hereby inform that the Board of Director of Company in its meeting has approved the appointment of Mr. Raj Ratan Pugalia as the Chief Financia Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 26 May 2026 18 May 2026

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25.05.2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th May, 2026 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We would like to inform you that the Company has conducted the meeting on May 25th, 2026 but due to Audited Finacial Statement could not be completed and Provided by the Statutory Auditor. Therefore, the board of directors decided to adjourn the meeting. The Adjourn meeting wil be held on May 26th, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026) Consequently, the adjourned Board meeting was reconvened and held on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026, at 3:00 PM and concluded on 06:20 P.M, at the registered office of the Company. After considering the financial statements and the revised inputs/clarifications provided by the Statutory Auditors, the Board approved the following matters: 1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 27 Apr 2026

We are herby submitting the outcome of Board meeting dated 27.04.2026.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Rotographics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Concern With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 12th February 2026 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 15th February 2026 for all designated persons of the Company. Dear Concern, With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 12th February, 2026 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2025 10 Dec 2025

Appointment of Ms. Nisha as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 10th December, 2025

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025