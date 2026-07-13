The Board considered and approved the Notice of 51st Annual General Meeting to be held on 06th August, 2026. We are hereby submitting the Annual Report of ROTOGRAPHICS (INDIA) LIMITED for Financial Year ended 2025-26 as required under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Annual Report is enclosed herewith as Annexure-1 Kindly consider and take our submission in your records. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.07.2026) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we reproduce below the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of Rotographics (India) Limited (the Company) held on Thursday, 06th August, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:15 P.M. through two way Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.08.2026)