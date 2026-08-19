Sub-Division/ Split of Face Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) Each to Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) Each Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, August 28, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of existing Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.08.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Rotographics (India) Ltd, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares of the company. DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ROTOGRAPHICS (INDIA) LTD (539922) RECORD DATE 28.08.2026 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Five equity shares of Rs.2/- each SUB- DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB- DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/08/2026 DR-704/2026-2027 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE364S01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/08/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.08.2026) Please find the enclosed herewith ISIN activation letter received from Central Depository Services (India) Limited. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.08.2026) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20260824-19 dated August 24, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ROTOGRAPHICS (INDIA) LTD (539922) New ISIN No. INE364S01022 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-08-2026 (DR- 704/2026-2027) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.08.2026)