Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited Hyderabad.

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of "the Company" as at March 31,2025, its Net Profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. In connection with our audit of the Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

"We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report."

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.71

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit Procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We

consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as above in (iv) and (v) under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

vi. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below note 2.21, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software at application level.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for certain changes in the accounting software which can be performed by users having privileged access (debug).

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

For CVS. Balachandra Rao & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 007507S

Sd/-

CVS. Balachandra Rao

Partner

Membership No: 204580

UDIN: 25204580BMHZGH5906

Date: 27/05/2025

Place: Hyderabad

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure-A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of M/s. Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) during the Period. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the Year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in/provided any guarantee or security/granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2016 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. (a) Amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears for the year ended 31st March 2025.

(c) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a), which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the interest thereon to any lender during the Year.

(b) The Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans obtained during the Year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the Period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the period. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the Period.

(c) The Company has made a preferential allotment of convertible warrants. (Also Made an allotment of equity shares on preferential allotment basis as on 25th June 2024) Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is applicable. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

11. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the Period. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) Since there is no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the Period, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the Period.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us, as part of our audit procedures.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the period and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the Period, the statutory auditors of the Company, M/s P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No.007257S, have resigned with effect from 02/09/2024

As required under the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, we have considered the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors, if any, before issuing this report."

19. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within Period from the balance sheet date.

20. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act.

(b) There are no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

21. The Company not having investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For CVS. Balachandra Rao & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 007507S

Sd/-

CVS. Balachandra Rao

Partner

Membership No:204580

UDIN: 25204580BMHZGH5906

Date: 27/05/2025

Place: Hyderabad

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For CVS. Balachandra Rao & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 007507S

Sd/-

CVS. Balachandra Rao

Partner

Membership No: 204580

UDIN: 25204580BMHZGH5906

Date: 27/05/2025

Place: Hyderabad.