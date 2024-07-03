Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹70.33
Prev. Close₹69.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹70.33
Day's Low₹70.32
52 Week's High₹71
52 Week's Low₹29.33
Book Value₹21.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)168.05
P/E65.08
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.95
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.59
-0.75
-0.9
-0.86
Net Worth
17.54
7.35
7.2
7.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.5
0.92
1.45
5.74
yoy growth (%)
277.33
-36.13
-74.63
-3.58
Raw materials
-2.84
0
-0.32
-4.24
As % of sales
81.2
0
22.17
73.84
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.23
-0.06
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.2
0.13
0.08
0.6
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.33
-0.39
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
1.37
-1.5
-0.84
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
277.33
-36.13
-74.63
-3.58
Op profit growth
-53.77
-18.59
-45.17
8.52
EBIT growth
50.64
47.78
-85.1
11.11
Net profit growth
53.57
427.68
-95.52
10.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
8.61
9.24
10.24
10.46
10.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.61
9.24
10.24
10.46
10.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.34
0.6
0.38
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.6
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,516.35
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,412
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,388.25
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.45
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
VENKATESHWARLU PULLURU
Independent Non Exe. Director
JANARDHAN DAS KABRA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jivamohan Divakar Valluri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Monam Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lakshman Samala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
GNANA PRAKASH GATTU
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mayuri Baidya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishita Kalantri
Director
Sridevi Belide
4-4-231/1/2/ABC Inderbagh,
Sultan Bazar,
Telangana - 500095
Tel: 91-40-24757370
Website: http://www.trimurthidrugs.com
Email: info@trimurthidrugs.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited was initially incorporated as Trimurthi Securities Limited on December 13, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Trimurthi Securities Limited to Trimurthi Drug...
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Reports by Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
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