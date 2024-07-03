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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price Live

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70.33
(0.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:58:00 PM

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  • Open70.33
  • Day's High70.33
  • 52 Wk High71
  • Prev. Close69.64
  • Day's Low70.32
  • 52 Wk Low 29.33
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E65.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.8
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)168.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹70.33

Prev. Close

₹69.64

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.41

Day's High

₹70.33

Day's Low

₹70.32

52 Week's High

₹71

52 Week's Low

₹29.33

Book Value

₹21.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

168.05

P/E

65.08

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

15 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2025

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15 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.56%

Non-Promoter- 49.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.95

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.59

-0.75

-0.9

-0.86

Net Worth

17.54

7.35

7.2

7.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.5

0.92

1.45

5.74

yoy growth (%)

277.33

-36.13

-74.63

-3.58

Raw materials

-2.84

0

-0.32

-4.24

As % of sales

81.2

0

22.17

73.84

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.23

-0.06

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.2

0.13

0.08

0.6

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.33

-0.39

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

1.37

-1.5

-0.84

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

277.33

-36.13

-74.63

-3.58

Op profit growth

-53.77

-18.59

-45.17

8.52

EBIT growth

50.64

47.78

-85.1

11.11

Net profit growth

53.57

427.68

-95.52

10.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

8.61

9.24

10.24

10.46

10.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.61

9.24

10.24

10.46

10.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.34

0.6

0.38

0.21

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.6

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,516.35

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,412

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,388.25

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.45

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

VENKATESHWARLU PULLURU

Independent Non Exe. Director

JANARDHAN DAS KABRA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jivamohan Divakar Valluri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Monam Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lakshman Samala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

GNANA PRAKASH GATTU

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mayuri Baidya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishita Kalantri

Director

Sridevi Belide

Registered Office

4-4-231/1/2/ABC Inderbagh,

Sultan Bazar,

Telangana - 500095

Tel: 91-40-24757370

Website: http://www.trimurthidrugs.com

Email: info@trimurthidrugs.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited was initially incorporated as Trimurthi Securities Limited on December 13, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Trimurthi Securities Limited to Trimurthi Drug...
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Reports by Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹168.05 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 65.08 and 3.19 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹29.33 and ₹71 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.96%, 3 Years at 90.96%, 1 Year at 137.44%, 6 Month at 29.11%, 3 Month at 31.15% and 1 Month at 27.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.43 %

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