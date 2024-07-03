Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited was initially incorporated as Trimurthi Securities Limited on December 13, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Trimurthi Securities Limited to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited and again to Trimurthi Limited in May, 2016.



The Company has altered the name to Novelix Pharmaceuticals Limited in 2025. Initially, the company was engaged in finance and investments in securities. They ceased their operations due to the high volatility in the markets and voluntarily got de-registered as Non-Banking financial company.



Thereafter, the company explored the possibilities of entering into pharmaceutical and drug industry by way of diversification.In September 2006, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the erstwhile Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd amalgamated with the Company.In November 2009, the Company received NS-EN ISO 9001:2008 / ISO 9001:2008 for marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products from Kvalitet Veritas Quality Assurance. They had been appointed as Authorized Distributors on all India level for Livewell Food products and ABLE, Pharma, in the Salon District of Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2010-11, the Company started their first Pharmacy Retail Outlet in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Also, they started their second retail outlet at Inderbagh, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad.



The Company with its full capacity commenced the business operations in food industry business through its wholly owned subsidiary in 2018.The Company started their operations in State of West Bengal. Also, they started marketing of their products in Assam and with that they marked their presence in the eastern part of India.The Company has been acquired by the new Promoter Srinidhi-Fine Chemicals LLP and others through open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 in FY2024-25. During the year 2024-25, Company has entered in the business of Manufacturing / Trading of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Intermediates (Bulk drugs), and in and in Healthcare Research, Analytics & Technology.