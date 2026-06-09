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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

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75.62
(8.59%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:20:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.95

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.59

-0.75

-0.9

-0.86

Net Worth

17.54

7.35

7.2

7.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.55

7.36

7.2

7.24

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.12

0.17

1.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

3.06

2.78

0.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.06

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

16.59

4

3.9

2.01

Inventories

0.84

1.19

0.82

0.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.14

0.01

0.19

0.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.28

2.81

2.95

1.39

Sundry Creditors

-9.3

0

-0.05

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.68

0.12

0.27

2.6

Total Assets

17.55

7.36

7.19

7.23

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