Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.95
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.59
-0.75
-0.9
-0.86
Net Worth
17.54
7.35
7.2
7.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.55
7.36
7.2
7.24
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.12
0.17
1.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
3.06
2.78
0.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
16.59
4
3.9
2.01
Inventories
0.84
1.19
0.82
0.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.14
0.01
0.19
0.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.28
2.81
2.95
1.39
Sundry Creditors
-9.3
0
-0.05
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.68
0.12
0.27
2.6
Total Assets
17.55
7.36
7.19
7.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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