Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 1 Jun 2026

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and if thought fit approve the issuance of securities of the Company on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder each as amended and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and such other acts rules and regulations as may be applicable subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix the day date time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 5. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held on today 04th June, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of equity shares through preferential issue basis audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 and other business.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Submission of outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2. To Consider and approve the allotment of equity shares issued through preferential allotment basis. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Submission of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting. Submission of Intimation of Allotment of equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026) Submission of Revised results for the quarter December 31, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Submission of outcome of the board meeting.

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 25 Dec 2025

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2025) Submission of Intimation of allotment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/12/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and if thought fit approve the issuance of securities of the Company on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder each as amended and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and such other acts rules and regulations as may be applicable subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2) To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3) To fix the day date time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 5) Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Submission of outcome of the Board meeting held on 11th December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 9 Nov 2025

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2025 23 Oct 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 23rd October, 2025, has approved the appointment of Ms. Sridevi Belide (DIN: 10455373) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Non-Independent) of the Company with effect from 23rd October, 2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 to transaction the business mentioned in the file attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025 Submission of intimation of allotment of equity shares upon conversion of warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2025 21 Jun 2025