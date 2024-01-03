Novus Loyalty Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,513.4
|18.62
|9,09,370.12
|10,190
|5.02
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,295.55
|18.33
|5,25,396.2
|7,363
|3.4
|37,996
|179
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,361.55
|30.11
|3,69,479.07
|2,982
|4.41
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
200.85
|17.53
|2,10,652.44
|2,782.2
|2.98
|18,016.9
|61.49
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,336.4
|31.15
|1,30,937.76
|963.8
|3.36
|12,308.3
|220.64
