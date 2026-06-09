Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors (“Board”) is pleased to present the Thirty-Ninth Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements of Integrated Industries Limited (“the Company”) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

A. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The highlights of standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, are as under:

(Rs in Crores)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated For the Financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Total Income 67.84 57.64 769.35 331.26 Total Expenditure* 64.86 55.92 697.07 301.82 Profit before Finance Costs, 2.98 1.72 72.28 29.44 Depreciation, Tax Depreciation & Amortization 0.16 0.02 2.76 2.26 Finance Costs 0.07 0.44 1.09 0.44 Profit before Tax 2.75 1.26 68.43 26.74 Income Tax (including deferred tax) 0.66 0.38 1.86 1.85 Net Profit after Tax 2.09 0.88 66.57 24.89 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax) - - 1.25 0.05 Total Comprehensive Income 2.09 0.88 67.82 24.94 EPS (Basic) 0.10 0.06 2.64 1.82

*Excluding Depreciation & Amortization and Finance Cost.

B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company demonstrated strong operational and financial performance.

On a consolidated basis, the total income of the Company stood at Rs. 769.35 crores, as compared to Rs. 331.26 crores in the previous financial year ended March 31, 2024, marking a substantial growth of over 132%. This increase was primarily driven by enhanced business volumes, strategic expansion, and improved operational efficiencies across key business segments.

On a standalone basis, the total income for the year amounted to Rs. 67.84 crores, as against Rs. 57.64 crores in the previous financial year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of approximately 17.71%.

The Company continues to focus on sustainable growth, strengthening its market position, and improving stakeholder value. The management remains committed to exploring new business opportunities, optimising costs, and investing in innovation to drive long-term performance.

C. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”) is presented in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report.

D. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your Company has deemed it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year under report to retain the profits, to meet the requirements of future growth.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization (as on March 31 of every financial year) are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy and disclose the same on their website and provide a web-link in their Annual Report.

As the Company does not fall within the top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization as on March 31, 2025, the provisions of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company.

E. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the financial year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve.

F. SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

As on March 31, 2025, your Company has one direct subsidiary, namely Nurture Well Foods Limited, and one step-down subsidiary, namely Nurture Well LLC. There are no associate companies or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). Further, there has been no material change in the nature of business of the Company and its subsidiaries during the financial year under review.

Nurture Well Foods Limited ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary and became a subsidiary of the Company on July 10, 2024, pursuant to the allotment of 20% of its equity shares by way of preferential allotment to India Inflection Opportunity Funds.

Nurture Well Foods Limited has been classified as a material subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

G. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval as per the Related Party Transactions Policy of the Company as approved by the Board. The policy is also uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://integratedindustries.in/investor-relations. All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The disclosure of transactions with the related parties are provided in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, forming part of the Annual Report.

As required under the Act, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties in the prescribed Form AOC-2, is provided as Annexure I to this Boards Report.

H. AUDITORS

1) Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

M/s Prem Gupta & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.000425N, Statutory Auditors of the Company, having in compliance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, has been appointed by the Shareholders of the Company at their 37th Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2023, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years from the FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, so as to hold office as such from the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting.

The report of the Statutory Auditors on Financial Statements for the FY 2024-25 forms part of this Annual Report which are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment and the said report does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark and they have not reported any incident of fraud pursuant to the provision of Section 143(12) of the Act, accordingly, no such details are required to be reported under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

2) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries Unique Identification Number: S2002DE050800 has been appointed by the respective Boards of the Company and its material subsidiary to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Further, the Company has recommended the appointment of M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries (Unique Identification Number: S2002DE050800), Company Secretaries for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from Financial Year April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2030, to undertake secretarial audit of the Company.

Accordingly, a resolution seeking appointment and fixation of fees of Secretarial Auditors of the Company is included in Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, Company Secretaries, has also submitted her consent to act as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company and have confirmed that they fulfil the criteria as specified in clause (a) of Regulation 24A(1A) of Listing Regulations and further confirmed that they have not incurred any of disqualifications as specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24A, the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company and its material subsidiary are attached as “Annexure- II” and “Annexure- II(A)” respectively. Further, the Report of the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. The Secretarial Audit Report confirms that the

Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines and that there were no deviations or non-compliances.

3) Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the financial year under review, the Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

I. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

Details of loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under Section 186 of the Act and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations are provided in the notes to financial statements.

Further, the Details of transactions of loans, guarantees and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 as on 31st March 2025 are as follows:

CIN U10712UP2023PLC180286 Name of the Party Nurture Well Foods Limited Type of person Subsidiary Nature of transaction Loan Rate of interest, if loan 8% Brief of transaction Loan to Subsidiary Amount in Rs. 73.96 Crore Date of passing of Board Resolution 14th February, 2025 Date of passing of Special Resolution, if any - SRN of MGT 14, if any AB4164671

J. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Act read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 during the period under review.

K. EMPLOYEES

1) Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

a) Mr. Saurabh Goyal Managing Director b) Mr. Anil Kumar Chief Financial Officer c) Mrs. Priyanka Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer

2) Employees Stock Option Scheme

During the period under review, no Employees Stock Option scheme exists in the Company.

3) Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the Act and the above Rules, are appended to this Report as Annexure III.

None of the directors received any remuneration or commission from Subsidiary Companies of your Company during the financial year 2024-25.

The details of remuneration paid to the Directors including the Managing Director & CEO of the Company are given in Corporate Governance Report.

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report. However, pursuant to first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, this Report is being sent to the Shareholders excluding the aforesaid information. Any shareholder interested in obtaining said information, may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company and the said information is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

The Board of Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to key managerial personnel of the Company is as per the Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company.

L. BOARD AND COMMITTEES

1) Directors

As on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors comprises of six directors out of which two are Executive Directors, three are Non-Executive Independent Directors and one is Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director.

Ms. Reena Sharma resigned as a Director from the Board of the Company on January 31, 2025, on account of personal reasons and other professional commitments.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the approval of the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on January 31, 2025, and subsequently approved by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 30, 2025, Mrs. Aishwarya Singhvi was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years, effective from January 31, 2025, to January 30, 2030.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Directors have submitted declaration that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and Companys Code of Conduct.

Further, in terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

All Directors have affirmed that they are not debarred from holding the office of a director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such Authority and are not disqualified u/s 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, Independent Directors have successfully registered themselves in the Independent Directors data bank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Company has taken the certificate from M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, that none of the directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority. The Certificate is annexed to this Report as Annexure IV.

Further, in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in Listing Regulations and they are independent of the management.

2) Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Act and Regulation 4 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and the evaluation of the working of its Committees and directors. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

3) Remuneration Policy

The remuneration paid to the Directors is in line with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

The relevant Policy(ies) have been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://integratedindustries.in/investor-relations.

4) Board/Committee Composition and Meetings

The details of composition of Board and Committee and their meetings held during the year are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations.

5) Familiarization Programme and Separate meeting of Independent Directors.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on May 29, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and the Management team.

During their meeting held on May 29, 2024, the Independent Directors discussed the matters specified in Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations.

The Familiarization programme for Independent Directors is available at https://integratedindustries.in/investor-relations.

6) Audit Committee

This Committee comprises the following Directors viz. Mr. Suman Kumar, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mr. Paramjit Singh, Member of the Audit Committee and Mr. Saurabh Shashwat, Member of the Audit Committee. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Committee. Details of the Audit Committee have been provided in Corporate Governance Report.

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

7) Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors would like to state and confirm:

(a) That in preparation of the annual financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2025, applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures if any;

(b) That such accounting policies have been selected and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of March 31, 2025, and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) That proper and sufficient care has been taken in the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by Group Management Team including audit of internal financial control over financial reporting, the Board is of the opinion that proper internal financial controls are in place and such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(f) That proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and are operating effectively.

M. GOVERNANCE

1) Corporate Governance

The Company is committed to uphold the highest standards of Corporate Governance and to adhere to the requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. A detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate from M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries confirming compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms an integral part of this Report.

2) Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a whistle blower policy and also established a mechanism for directors and employees to report their concerns. The details of the same are explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has amended the Whistle Blower Policy to inter alia, enable employees to report incidents of leak or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information in line with the changes made in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. As per the Whistle Blower Policy implemented by the Company, the Employees, Directors, customers, dealers, vendors, suppliers, or any Stakeholders associated with the Company are free to report illegal or unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Codes of Conduct or Corporate Governance Policies or any improper activity to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. During the year under review, no complaint pertaining to the Company was received under the Whistle Blower Policy. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is available at https://integratedindustries.in/investor-relations.

3) Risk Management

The Company has a Risk Management process which provides an integrated approach for managing the risks in various aspects of the business. The detailed framework is provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

4) Internal Financial Controls and their adequacy

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. The internal financial control system of the Company is supplemented with internal audits, regular reviews by the management and checks by external auditors. The Audit Committee ensures adequacy of the system. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also provide their opinion on the internal financial control framework of the Company.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been highlighted for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

5) Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Committee, (formerly, Internal Complaints Committee) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Internal Committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of the complaints received and disposed off during the financial year ended March 31, 2025:

a) No. of complaints filed during the financial year: Nil. b) No. of complaints disposed off during the financial year: Nil. c) Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year: Nil

6) Maternity Benefit Provided by the Company Under Maternity Benefit Act 1961

The Company confirms that it is fully aware of and remains committed to complying with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. Since, the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 is not applicable on the company as the company doesnt meet the threshold limit of prescribed number of female employees. However, the Company has appropriate systems and policies in place to ensure that all statutory benefits under the Act, including paid maternity leave, continuity of salary and service during the leave period, nursing breaks, and flexible return-to-work arrangements will be extended to eligible women employees as and when applicable. The Company remains committed to fostering an inclusive and legally compliant work environment.

As on the closure date of financial year, the number of employees of the Company as on March 31, 2025:

Male 6 Female 1 Transgender - Total 7

N. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As per Section 135 of the Act, Every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board consisting of three or more Directors, out of which at least one director shall be an independent director.

As your Company does not fall any criteria mentioned under section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company for the financial year under review.

O. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY

ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information as per Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Conservation of Energy, Research & Development, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo is annexed herewith as Annexure V.

P. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTANABILITY REPORTING

Pursuant to Regulation 3 and Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD-2/P/CIR/2021/562 dated May 10, 2021 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-SEC-2/P/CIR/2023/122 dated July 12, 2023, the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization are required to submit a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (“BRSR”) as part of their Annual Report, covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures in the prescribed format.

Since the Company does not fall within the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization as on March 31, 2025, the requirement to submit BRSR is not applicable to the Company for the financial year under review.

Q. OTHER DISCLOSURES

1. Authorised Share Capital

There was no change in the Authorised share capital of the Company. Authorised Capital 30,00,00,000/-. This comprises 30,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up.

2. Paid Up Share Capital

As on March 31, 2025, the paid -up capital of the Company was Rs. 23,28,39,020/-. This comprises 23,28,39,020 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up.

A. Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares

Pursuant to the approval of shareholders obtained through postal ballot on March 27, 2024, and in-principle approval granted by BSE Limited (“BSE”) vide letter no. LOD/Bonus/BN-IP/VK/23/2024-25 dated April 3, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on April 17, 2024, allotted 95,78,951 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each. The allotment was made in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one Bonus Equity Share for everyone existing Equity Share held by the shareholders as on the record date, April 16, 2024.

B. Allotment of 675,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of warrants

The approval of shareholders through an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 20, 2023, and receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited vide letter no. LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/1015/2023-24 dated December 26, 2023, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on August 3, 2024, approved the allotment of 6,75,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants.

The allottees have also been entitled to Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1, reserved against the outstanding convertible warrants, in line with the bonus allotment made on April 17, 2024.

C. Allotment of 13,88,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of warrants

Pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 9, 2023, and in-principle approval received from BSE Limited vide letter no. LOD/PREF/AB/FIP/595/2023-24 dated September 5, 2023, the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on August 16, 2024, approved the allotment of 13,88,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of warrants.

The allottees have also been entitled to Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1, reserved against the outstanding convertible warrants, in line with the bonus allotment made on April 17, 2024.

D. Sub-Division (Split) of Equity Shares from Face Value of Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/- each

Pursuant to shareholders approval obtained through the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 16, 2024, and in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has fixed October 1, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division (split) of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up.

3. Statutory Disclosures

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified as per provisions of Section 164(2) of the Act. The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

4. Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2025 is available on the Companys website at https://integratedindustries.in/investor-relations.

5. Compliance of Secretarial Standards

During the financial year under review, the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards on Board and General Meetings specified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India pursuant to Section 118 of the Act.

6. Appointment of Independent Director in an unlisted material Subsidiary

Pursuant to Regulation 24 of the Listing Regulations, Mr. Saurabh Shashwat, Independent Director of the Company is an Independent Director (w.e.f. March 24, 2023) on the Board of Directors of Companys unlisted material subsidiary i.e. Nurture Well Foods Limited.

7. Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

8. Significant and material orders

During the Financial Year 2024-25, there was no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future. Further, no penalties have been levied by the SEBI or any other regulator during the year under review.

9. Listing

Equity Shares of your Company are listed on BSE Ltd. The Company has paid required listing fees to Stock Exchanges.

10. Maintenance of Cost Records

The maintenance of cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company, as the business activity of the Company are not covered under the said Rules.

11. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Certificate

In terms of the Listing Regulations, the certificate, as prescribed in Part B of Schedule II of the said Regulations, has been obtained from Mr. Anil Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, for the Financial Year 2024-2025 with regard to the Financial Statements and other matters. The said Certificate is attached herewith as Annexure A and forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

12. Any proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the business of the Company.

13. There were no instances where your Company required the valuation for one time settlement or while taking the loan from the Banks or Financial institutions.

14. No agreement entered into by the shareholders, promoters, promoter group entities, related parties, directors, key managerial personnel, employees of the Company or of its holding, subsidiary or associate company, among themselves or with the Company or with a third party, solely or jointly, which, either directly or indirectly or potentially or whose purpose and effect is to, impact the management or control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company, including disclosure of any rescission, amendment or alteration of such agreements thereto, whether or not the Company is a party to such agreements.

15. The industry classification of the Company has been reclassified from "Packaged Foods Industry" to "Holding Company" with effect from July 9, 2025, pursuant to the approval received from BSE vide its email dated July 8, 2025.

R. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

The Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Companys Bankers, Regulatory Bodies and Stakeholders including other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company, resulting in the successful performance of the Company during the year under review. We look forward to your continued support in the future.