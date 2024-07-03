Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorTrading
Open₹21.45
Prev. Close₹20.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.79
Day's High₹21.8
Day's Low₹21.12
52 Week's High₹46
52 Week's Low₹17
Book Value₹8.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)498.28
P/E98.62
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.33
9.62
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.31
116.5
-4.22
-5.58
Net Worth
164.64
126.12
0.61
-0.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.1
-0.07
-0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.86
0.17
Working capital
-0.04
0
-0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
16.55
31.14
-82.85
331.15
EBIT growth
15.78
39.27
-82.72
146.83
Net profit growth
56.44
-91.59
243.47
117.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,025.25
765.67
331.21
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,025.25
765.67
331.21
0
Other Operating Income
1.13
0.11
0.05
5.14
Other Income
1.88
3.57
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
SAURABH GOYAL
Executive Director
Sanidhya Garg
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Paramjit Singh Laungia
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUMAN KUMAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurabh Shashwat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aishwarya Singhvi
C-24 Defence Colony,
New Delhi - 110024
Tel: -
Website: http://www.integratedindustries.in
Email: info@integratedindustries.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is...
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Reports by Nurture Well Industries Ltd
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