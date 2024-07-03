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Nurture Well Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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21.4
(3.33%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:10:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.45
  • Day's High21.8
  • 52 Wk High46
  • Prev. Close20.71
  • Day's Low21.12
  • 52 Wk Low 17
  • Turnover (lac)13.79
  • P/E98.62
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.49
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)498.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nurture Well Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹21.45

Prev. Close

₹20.71

Turnover(Lac.)

₹13.79

Day's High

₹21.8

Day's Low

₹21.12

52 Week's High

₹46

52 Week's Low

₹17

Book Value

₹8.49

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

498.28

P/E

98.62

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Nurture Well Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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5 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Nurture Well Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Nurture Well Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.43%

Foreign: 0.42%

Indian: 53.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 45.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Nurture Well Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.33

9.62

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

141.31

116.5

-4.22

-5.58

Net Worth

164.64

126.12

0.61

-0.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.1

-0.07

-0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.86

0.17

Working capital

-0.04

0

-0.06

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

16.55

31.14

-82.85

331.15

EBIT growth

15.78

39.27

-82.72

146.83

Net profit growth

56.44

-91.59

243.47

117.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,025.25

765.67

331.21

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,025.25

765.67

331.21

0

Other Operating Income

1.13

0.11

0.05

5.14

Other Income

1.88

3.57

0

0

Nurture Well Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nurture Well Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

SAURABH GOYAL

Executive Director

Sanidhya Garg

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Paramjit Singh Laungia

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUMAN KUMAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saurabh Shashwat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aishwarya Singhvi

Registered Office

C-24 Defence Colony,

New Delhi - 110024

Tel: -

Website: http://www.integratedindustries.in

Email: info@integratedindustries.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is...
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Reports by Nurture Well Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nurture Well Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nurture Well Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nurture Well Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nurture Well Industries Ltd is ₹498.28 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nurture Well Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nurture Well Industries Ltd is 98.62 and 2.44 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nurture Well Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nurture Well Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nurture Well Industries Ltd is ₹17 and ₹46 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Nurture Well Industries Ltd?

Nurture Well Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 175.71%, 3 Years at 47.22%, 1 Year at -15.74%, 6 Month at -33.81%, 3 Month at -50.63% and 1 Month at -35.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nurture Well Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nurture Well Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.81 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 45.94 %

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