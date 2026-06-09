iifl-logo

Nurture Well Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
20.89
(0.87%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Nurture Well Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.33

9.62

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

141.31

116.5

-4.22

-5.58

Net Worth

164.64

126.12

0.61

-0.75

Minority Interest

Debt

1.18

0.12

1.09

5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

165.86

126.28

1.7

4.25

Fixed Assets

1.79

1.25

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

79.17

76.55

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.49

0.83

4.46

Networking Capital

75.5

47.38

0.86

-0.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

43.97

44.72

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

70.71

45.28

1.08

0

Sundry Creditors

-39

-42.3

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.32

-0.22

-0.21

Cash

9.4

0.61

0.01

0

Total Assets

165.86

126.28

1.7

4.24

Integ. Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nurture Well Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.