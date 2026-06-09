Nurture Well Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.33
9.62
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.31
116.5
-4.22
-5.58
Net Worth
164.64
126.12
0.61
-0.75
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
0.12
1.09
5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
165.86
126.28
1.7
4.25
Fixed Assets
1.79
1.25
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.17
76.55
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.49
0.83
4.46
Networking Capital
75.5
47.38
0.86
-0.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
43.97
44.72
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
70.71
45.28
1.08
0
Sundry Creditors
-39
-42.3
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.32
-0.22
-0.21
Cash
9.4
0.61
0.01
0
Total Assets
165.86
126.28
1.7
4.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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