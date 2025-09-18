AGM 18/09/2025 39th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 18, 2025. Please Find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of 39th AGM of the shareholders of the company held on Thursday, 18th September 2025 at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) without the physical presence of the members at a common venue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2025) Please Refer attached Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Result. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2025)