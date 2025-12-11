Approval for issue of Notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting Please Refer to the attached Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.12.2025) Please Find attached the copy of corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on 03rd January 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.12.2025) Please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of 02/2025-26 EGM of the shareholders of the company held on Saturday, 03rd January 2026 at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. Please refer attached Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2026)