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Nurture Well Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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20.71
(-4.96%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Integ. Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 202611 May 2026
Nurture Well Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and proposal for listing of Equity Shares on NSE. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 and proposal to make an application for listing of the equity shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2026)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202620 Apr 2026
Please find attached the disclosure regarding resignation of Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/04/2026)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202624 Feb 2026
We hereby informed that the board of director of the company as its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24th February 2026 has inter alia considered and approved the Allotment of warrants convertible into Equity Shares.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting5 Dec 202528 Nov 2025
Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.12.2025)
Board Meeting28 Nov 202520 Nov 2025
Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising activity.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document. Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 14 2025 inter alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Please Refer to the attached documents. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

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