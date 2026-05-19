Board Meeting 19 May 2026 11 May 2026

Nurture Well Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and proposal for listing of Equity Shares on NSE. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 and proposal to make an application for listing of the equity shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2026)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Please find attached the disclosure regarding resignation of Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/04/2026)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 24 Feb 2026

We hereby informed that the board of director of the company as its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24th February 2026 has inter alia considered and approved the Allotment of warrants convertible into Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 28 Nov 2025

Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.12.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2025 20 Nov 2025

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising activity.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document. Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025