|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Nurture Well Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and proposal for listing of Equity Shares on NSE. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 and proposal to make an application for listing of the equity shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2026
|20 Apr 2026
|Please find attached the disclosure regarding resignation of Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/04/2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2026
|24 Feb 2026
|We hereby informed that the board of director of the company as its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24th February 2026 has inter alia considered and approved the Allotment of warrants convertible into Equity Shares.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2025
|28 Nov 2025
|Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2025
|20 Nov 2025
|Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising activity.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached refer document. Please refer attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 14 2025 inter alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Please Refer to the attached documents. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
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