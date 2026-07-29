Board Meeting 29 Jul 2026 22 Jul 2026

OBCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; and other business matters as mentioned in the enclosed file Please refer the enclosed file. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.07.2026)

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To examine consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. To review and amend the Related Party Transaction (RPT) Policy; and 3. To review and approve the amendments in the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon Please refer the enclosed file. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e.,, Wednesday, January 14, 2026, have inter-alia considered and approved the change in the name of the company from Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited to OBCL Limited or OBCL Logistics Limited or such other name as approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company to give effect to the same, Please note that this change is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory/regulatory authorities, as required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 14.01.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

Please refer the enclosed file.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025