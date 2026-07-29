|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2026
|22 Jul 2026
|OBCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; and other business matters as mentioned in the enclosed file Please refer the enclosed file. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To examine consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. To review and amend the Related Party Transaction (RPT) Policy; and 3. To review and approve the amendments in the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 29.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|7 Feb 2026
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon Please refer the enclosed file. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e.,, Wednesday, January 14, 2026, have inter-alia considered and approved the change in the name of the company from Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited to OBCL Limited or OBCL Logistics Limited or such other name as approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company to give effect to the same, Please note that this change is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory/regulatory authorities, as required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 14.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2025
|28 Oct 2025
|Please refer the enclosed file.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. To consider and approve the Boards Report for the year ended March 31 2025 along with the Annexures thereon; 3. To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Gopal Kumar Agrawalla (DIN: 07941122) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company who retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM; 4. To convene the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the FY 2024-25 and approve the draft notice thereof; 5. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizers for the ensuing Annual General Meeting; and 6. To constitute/reconstitute the Committees of the Board. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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