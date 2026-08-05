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Oneindig Technologies Ltd Company Summary

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132.3
(5.00%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Oneindig Technologies Ltd Summary

Oneindig Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Oneindig Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited company dated November 02, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted from a private limited to public limited Company and the name was changed to Oneindig Technologies Limited dated June 29, 2024 issued by Central Registration Centre.Company is engaged in providing Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) services, in the solar energy sector, including complete turnkey solar power solutions and associated Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services. It undertake diverse solar projects, including residential rooftop, commercial & industrial (C&I) rooftop, ground-mounted projects and solar water pumps for Private clients and Government entities.

In addition to turnkey solar power solutions, it supply wide range of solar equipment, including Solar PV (Photovoltaic) Modules, Solar inverters, Solar pump controllers, ESS(Li-ion/Lead Acid), ACDB/DCDB.LT/ HT Panels and all kinds of wires and cables. Further, it is also engaged in Independent Power Producer activities through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).With a primary focus on renewable energy, Company began its operations in Delhi and has installed Solar Power Plants in various states of India including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal. Company has developed, executed and commissioned 17 major projects under the Ground-Mounted segment, with a total project value exceeding 19 Crore.

Under the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) rooftop segment, we have completed various projects for private as well as Government clients. It has further installed 500+ pumps under the Solar Water Pump Division at Haryana. Company is planning the Initial Public Offer of issuing 29,76,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each through Fresh Issue.
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