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Oneindig Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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132.3
(5.00%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open132.3
  • Day's High132.3
  • 52 Wk High126
  • Prev. Close126
  • Day's Low132.3
  • 52 Wk Low 120
  • Turnover (lac)331.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)144.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Oneindig Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹132.3

Prev. Close

₹126

Turnover(Lac.)

₹331.8

Day's High

₹132.3

Day's Low

₹132.3

52 Week's High

₹126

52 Week's Low

₹120

Book Value

₹38.74

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oneindig Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Oneindig Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Oneindig Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:03 PM
Aug-2026Aug-2026Jul-2026Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.33%

Non-Promoter- 48.66%

Institutions: 48.66%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Oneindig Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.04

4.54

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.64

2.95

0.74

Net Worth

14.68

7.49

2.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025

Gross Sales

46.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

46.01

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.12

Oneindig Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

4,045

41.415,56,537.834,455.260.9436,024.07541.71

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

234

60.9448,789.47212.270.736,648.442.5

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

368.05

58.0526,016.51121.70.052,266.28109.66

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

19.68

20.9423,769.5269.530.661,230.2613.71

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,316.4

21.0822,480.5219.840.846,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oneindig Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

MANOJ AGARWAL

Whole-time Director

Seema Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Vishal Vasantrao Kokadwar

Non Executive Director

PANKAJ SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Jhuthawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Kumar Sapra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Das

Registered Office

V-503 Atrium Vivanta by Taj-,

Complex Shooting Range Road,

Haryana - 121001

Tel: +91 98104 84146

Website: http://www.oneindig.tech

Email: info@oneindig.tech

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Oneindig Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Oneindig Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited company dated November 02, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, t...
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Reports by Oneindig Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

The Oneindig Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹132.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oneindig Technologies Ltd is ₹144.53 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Oneindig Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oneindig Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oneindig Technologies Ltd is ₹120 and ₹126 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Oneindig Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Oneindig Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.80 %
Institutions - 13.79 %
Public - 48.41 %

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