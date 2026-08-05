Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹132.3
Prev. Close₹126
Turnover(Lac.)₹331.8
Day's High₹132.3
Day's Low₹132.3
52 Week's High₹126
52 Week's Low₹120
Book Value₹38.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.04
4.54
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.64
2.95
0.74
Net Worth
14.68
7.49
2.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
46.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
46.01
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,045
|41.41
|5,56,537.83
|4,455.26
|0.94
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
234
|60.94
|48,789.47
|212.27
|0.73
|6,648.4
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
368.05
|58.05
|26,016.51
|121.7
|0.05
|2,266.28
|109.66
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
19.68
|20.94
|23,769.5
|269.53
|0.66
|1,230.26
|13.71
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,316.4
|21.08
|22,480.5
|219.84
|0.84
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MANOJ AGARWAL
Whole-time Director
Seema Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Vishal Vasantrao Kokadwar
Non Executive Director
PANKAJ SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Jhuthawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Kumar Sapra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Das
V-503 Atrium Vivanta by Taj-,
Complex Shooting Range Road,
Haryana - 121001
Tel: +91 98104 84146
Website: http://www.oneindig.tech
Email: info@oneindig.tech
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Oneindig Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Oneindig Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited company dated November 02, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, t...
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Reports by Oneindig Technologies Ltd
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