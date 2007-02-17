Oneindig Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.04
4.54
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.64
2.95
0.74
Net Worth
14.68
7.49
2.74
Minority Interest
Debt
6.8
8.08
7.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
21.53
15.59
10.19
Fixed Assets
1.61
1.65
1.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
18.44
11.07
7.9
Inventories
13.97
8.3
6.73
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.13
8.29
2.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.18
6.04
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-10.47
-8.48
-2.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.37
-3.08
-1.24
Cash
1.42
2.86
0.9
Total Assets
21.53
15.58
10.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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