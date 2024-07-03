Onix Solar Energy Ltd Summary

Onix Solar Energy Limited, formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Limited was incorporated in 1980. The name of the Company was changed from Brassco Extrusions Limited to ABC Gas (International) Limited on March 17, 2003 and has now changed to Onix Solar Energy Limited in 2025.The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of solar panels to support the renewable energy sector. The company also undertakes the trading of and solar modules, ensuring a complete supply chain solution for solar energy products.



With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and clean energy advancement, it provides reliable, cost-effective solar solutions that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and promoting green energy adoption.Initially, the Company engaged in trading in Non Ferrous Metals. It was a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes. With a strategically located warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai (Dombivli), the Company has the single largest stock point for gas reticulated products in India.



This helps in translating quick delivery of products and execution of projects to meet deadlines which in todays age is a critical factor. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ABC Gas has its regional offices/representatives across the country.The Company today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India, ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing, installing and maintaining LPG Reticulated Systems.



It is part of the ABC Group which varied interests in copper plumbing systems, industrial technology consultation, garment manufacturing, non-ferrous metals and agriculture.