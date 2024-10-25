iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Dividend

10,200
(-3.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Oracle Fin.Serv. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Apr 20247 May 20247 May 20242404800Interim
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 240/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Oracle Fin.Serv.: Related News

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

