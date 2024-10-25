|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|240
|4800
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 240/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each.
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
