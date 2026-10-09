Orient Cables India Ltd Summary

Orient Cables (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Orinet Cables (India) Private Limited as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September 15, 2005, by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. Subsequently, the name was changed to Orient Cables (India) Private Limited dated April 24, 2007.



Thereafter, it was changed to Orient Cables (India) Limited upon conversion to a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 13, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Orient Cables (India) Limited is a manufacturing company with the main focus on networking cables and passive networking equipment, to high-growth industries including broadband, telecom, data centres, renewable energy, smart building automation/ security, system integration, FMEG and automotives. It manufacture a diverse range of products, under the following broad segments (i) Networking Cables and Solutions; (ii) Specialty Power, Optical Fibre Cable and Solutions; and (iii) Other Allied Products. The Company commenced Unit I operations for production of LAN Cables in 2006.



It commenced manufacturing of Patch Cord in 2014, commenced manufacturing of CCTV cables in 2015; commenced production of CAT 6A LAN Cables in 2016. It set up Unit II for manufacturing of Fibre Optic Cables and commenced manufacturing of Optical Fibre Cables in 2018; started the manufacturing of Keystone Jacks in 2024; it initiated construction of facility for production of electron beam irradiation cables in 2024 and launched a new power strip product in 2025. The Company launched the IPO by issuing 20,294,114 Equity shares of Rs 1 each and raised capital of Rs 552 crore.



The IPO comprise a fresh issue of 11,764,705 equity shares amounting to Rs 320 crore and the offer for sale of 8,529,409 equity shares amounting to Rs 232 crore on September 29, 2026.