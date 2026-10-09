Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCables
Open₹394.55
Prev. Close₹386.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,998.12
Day's High₹396.9
Day's Low₹376
52 Week's High₹464.85
52 Week's Low₹364.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,331.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
1.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
226.13
170.47
126.52
Net Worth
236.33
180.67
127.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
1,171.65
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,171.65
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
10.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
8,151
|43.78
|1,22,832.7
|766.28
|0.58
|8,034.49
|785.83
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
1,011.55
|384.7
|52,009.76
|125
|0
|929
|56.42
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,580
|44.4
|44,259.25
|274.14
|0.1
|3,185.34
|697.16
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,696.4
|50.35
|30,459.31
|203.1
|0.35
|3,168.2
|226.53
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
371.9
|119.94
|22,236.28
|57.09
|0
|707.31
|16.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)
Vipul Nagpal
Whole Time Director
GARIMA NAGPAL
Whole Time Director
Vardaan Nagpal
Independent Director
ANIL GUPTA
Independent Director
Rohit Himatsingka
Independent Director
Garima Dhamina
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mona Kaushik
House No.8 BLK-D 2nd Flr,
Ashok Vihar PH-1,
Delhi - 110052
Tel: +91 1493294094
Website: http://www.orientcables.in
Email: compliance@orientcables.in
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Orient Cables (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Orinet Cables (India) Private Limited as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September 15, 2005, by...
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Reports by Orient Cables India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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