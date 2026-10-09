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Orient Cables India Ltd Share Price Live

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380.65
(-1.60%)
Oct 9, 2026|01:59:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open394.55
  • Day's High396.9
  • 52 Wk High464.85
  • Prev. Close386.85
  • Day's Low376
  • 52 Wk Low 364.5
  • Turnover (lac)4,998.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,331.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Orient Cables India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

₹394.55

Prev. Close

₹386.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4,998.12

Day's High

₹396.9

Day's Low

₹376

52 Week's High

₹464.85

52 Week's Low

₹364.5

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,331.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orient Cables India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Orient Cables (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Orient Cables (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Oct, 2026|02:19 PM
Oct-2026Sep-2026Sep-2026Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.71%

Non-Promoter- 9.86%

Institutions: 9.85%

Non-Institutions: 9.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Orient Cables India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

1.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

226.13

170.47

126.52

Net Worth

236.33

180.67

127.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

1,171.65

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,171.65

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

10.02

Orient Cables India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

8,151

43.781,22,832.7766.280.588,034.49785.83

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STLTECH

1,011.55

384.752,009.76125092956.42

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,580

44.444,259.25274.140.13,185.34697.16

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

2,696.4

50.3530,459.31203.10.353,168.2226.53

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

371.9

119.9422,236.2857.090707.3116.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orient Cables India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)

Vipul Nagpal

Whole Time Director

GARIMA NAGPAL

Whole Time Director

Vardaan Nagpal

Independent Director

ANIL GUPTA

Independent Director

Rohit Himatsingka

Independent Director

Garima Dhamina

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mona Kaushik

Registered Office

House No.8 BLK-D 2nd Flr,

Ashok Vihar PH-1,

Delhi - 110052

Tel: +91 1493294094

Website: http://www.orientcables.in

Email: compliance@orientcables.in

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Orient Cables (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Orinet Cables (India) Private Limited as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September 15, 2005, by...
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Reports by Orient Cables India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Orient Cables India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹380.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Cables India Ltd is ₹4331.79 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Cables India Ltd is 0 and 7.91 as of 09 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Cables India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Cables India Ltd is ₹364.5 and ₹464.85 as of 09 Oct ‘26
Orient Cables India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Orient Cables India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 80.71 %
Institutions - 9.86 %
Public - 9.43 %

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