Ortin Global Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Pharmaceutical industry is one of the worlds fastest growing industries, and remains one of the biggest contributors to world economy. The Indian pharma industry is on a good growth path and is likely to be in the top 10 global markets in value term by 2021, according to the PwC - CII report titled "India Pharma Inc: Gearing up for the next level of growth".

High burden of disease, good economic growth leading to higher disposable incomes, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and improved healthcare financing are driving growth in the domestic market, the report highlighted.

The Indian pharma industry has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% over the last five years and has significant growth opportunities

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Increasing number of global acquisitions have been made in the recent past by Indian companies for strategic objectives like market entry, technological or manufacturing expertise and distribution facilities. The global market continues to offer these opportunities for domestic companies looking to expand their international presence.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Financial Performance is discussed elsewhere in the Report.

OUTLOOK:

The outlook for emerging market economies is expected to broadly improve, though volatility in capital flow will remain a challenge.

The pharmacy sector in India is highly regulated, yet the sector suffers from circulation of substandard and counterfeit drugs which hampers the retail segment of the business. Measures are being taken by the pharmacy regulatory bodies of the country to control the menace as it hampers the revenue earning drastically. The government is also taking major initiatives to provide medicines at subsidized rates and distribution of medicines in the rural belt.

The pharmacy retail industry in India operates predominantly in the unorganized format and is currently having approximately 20 major players operating in organized format. However, most organized players are operative regionally and are far from having a pan India presence. A variety of value added services are being incorporated by the organized players to attract a larger market share and initiatives are being taken to engage customers in brand loyalty.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

While the industry is seeing amazing growth, there is increasing focus on associated risks such as high compliance standards, government reform and pricing pressures, expiration of key drug patents, marketing practices, mergers and acquisitions, increasing litigations, and supply chain management.

Our risk management framework is intended to ensure that risks are identified in a timely manner. We have implemented an integrated risk management framework to identify, assess, prioritize, manage/mitigate, monitor and communicate the risk across the county.

Senior management personnel meet at regular intervals to identify various risks, assess, and prioritize the risks. After due deliberations, appropriate strategies are made for managing/mitigating the risks. The company takes the help of independent professional firms to review the risk management structure and implementation of risk management policies. Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, review the adequacy and effectiveness of the risk management strategies, implementation of risk management/mitigation policies, it advises the board on matters of significant concerns for Redressal.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company maintains a system of well-established policies and procedures for internal control of operations and activities, and these are continually reviewed for effectiveness.

The internal control system is supported by qualified personnel and a continuous program of internal audit. The prime objective of such audits is to test the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal control systems laid down by the management and to suggest improvements. We believe that the companys overall system of internal control is adequate given the size and nature of operations and effective implementation of internal control self-assessment procedures and ensure compliance to policies, plans and statutory requirements.

The internal control system of the company is also reviewed by the Audit Committee periodically. The Management duly considers and takes appropriate action on the recommendations made by the statutory auditors, internal auditors and the independent Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Financial Performance is discussed elsewhere in the Report.

RATIOS: Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Remarks Debtors turnover ratio 1.31 1.20 - Inventory turnover ratio 17.28 42.06 Variance is primarily on account of decrease in sales and increase in inventory Interest coverage ratio -1045.88 -14.48 - Current ratio 2.15 3.11 Variance is primarily on account of decrease in current assets compared to the decrease in current liabilities . Debt equity ratio 0.13 0.64 Variance is primarily on account of decrease in debt. Operating profit margin (%) 262.42 343.24 - Net profit margin (%) -247.34 -380.82 Variance is primarily on account of decrease in loss compared to the previous year

RETURN ON NET WORTH:

There is a change in the Return on Net Worth which is at -44.26% for the Financial Year 2024-25 as compared to immediately previous year 2023-24 which was at -292.43%. Variance is primarily on account of decrease in loss compared to the previous year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

During the year under review the company has taken HR initiatives to train and develop talent pool. The company has also taken up a root cause analysis on bringing down the attrition rates. In order to improve the performance of management and to scale up the business operations, the company has recruited experienced personnel at senior level apart from strengthening other departments with competent people.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The Company has complied with the appropriate accounting policies and has ensured that they have been applied consistently. There have been no deviations from the treatment prescribed in the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary significantly from the forward looking statements contained in this document due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India, volatility in interest rates, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the Companys business as well as its ability to implement the strategy. The Company does not undertake to update these statements.