Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹20.51
Prev. Close₹19.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.13
Day's High₹21.3
Day's Low₹19.05
52 Week's High₹19.92
52 Week's Low₹10.66
Book Value₹1.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.13
8.13
8.13
8.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.15
-5.31
2.73
2.83
Net Worth
1.98
2.82
10.86
10.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.16
197.39
79.71
61.88
yoy growth (%)
-95.86
147.63
28.8
-1.67
Raw materials
-3.95
-154.62
-57.59
-40.72
As % of sales
48.36
78.33
72.24
65.8
Employee costs
-1.05
-5.35
-3.32
-3.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.71
0.68
1.13
Depreciation
-0.28
-1.95
-1.68
-1.7
Tax paid
0.8
-1.28
0
-0.62
Working capital
-19.52
-3.33
2.94
3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.86
147.63
28.8
-1.67
Op profit growth
-78.18
5.72
-0.76
-7.62
EBIT growth
-74.28
-5.76
2.65
-15.72
Net profit growth
-267.66
-183.02
34.97
-39.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
78.91
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
78.91
Other Operating Income
6.88
Other Income
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Murali Krishna Murthy
Non Executive Director
Pramod Dnyandeo Wag He
Independent Director
Mounika Pammi
Whole-time Director
Prashant Prakash Sawant
Whole-time Director
Prakruti Prakash Sawant
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sarang Balbhimrao Patodekar
Independent Director
Ajay Vishwakarma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhu Solanki
D No 1-8-B4 Ground Floor F3,
HIG Block-4 Street No 3,
Telangana - 500044
Tel: -
Website: http://www.ortinlabsindia.com
Email: info@ortinlabsindia.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Ortin Global Limited was initially incorporated as Ortin Laboratories Limited in October 1986 to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. Name of the Company was changed from Ortin...
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Reports by Ortin Global Ltd
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