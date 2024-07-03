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Ortin Global Ltd Share Price Live

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19.78
(-0.70%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.51
  • Day's High21.3
  • 52 Wk High19.92
  • Prev. Close19.92
  • Day's Low19.05
  • 52 Wk Low 10.66
  • Turnover (lac)4.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ortin Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹20.51

Prev. Close

₹19.92

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.13

Day's High

₹21.3

Day's Low

₹19.05

52 Week's High

₹19.92

52 Week's Low

₹10.66

Book Value

₹1.52

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ortin Global Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Ortin Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Ortin Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.23%

Non-Promoter- 1.69%

Institutions: 1.68%

Non-Institutions: 97.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ortin Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.13

8.13

8.13

8.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.15

-5.31

2.73

2.83

Net Worth

1.98

2.82

10.86

10.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.16

197.39

79.71

61.88

yoy growth (%)

-95.86

147.63

28.8

-1.67

Raw materials

-3.95

-154.62

-57.59

-40.72

As % of sales

48.36

78.33

72.24

65.8

Employee costs

-1.05

-5.35

-3.32

-3.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.71

0.68

1.13

Depreciation

-0.28

-1.95

-1.68

-1.7

Tax paid

0.8

-1.28

0

-0.62

Working capital

-19.52

-3.33

2.94

3.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.86

147.63

28.8

-1.67

Op profit growth

-78.18

5.72

-0.76

-7.62

EBIT growth

-74.28

-5.76

2.65

-15.72

Net profit growth

-267.66

-183.02

34.97

-39.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

78.91

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

78.91

Other Operating Income

6.88

Other Income

0.25

Ortin Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ortin Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Murali Krishna Murthy

Non Executive Director

Pramod Dnyandeo Wag He

Independent Director

Mounika Pammi

Whole-time Director

Prashant Prakash Sawant

Whole-time Director

Prakruti Prakash Sawant

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sarang Balbhimrao Patodekar

Independent Director

Ajay Vishwakarma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhu Solanki

Registered Office

D No 1-8-B4 Ground Floor F3,

HIG Block-4 Street No 3,

Telangana - 500044

Tel: -

Website: http://www.ortinlabsindia.com

Email: info@ortinlabsindia.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Ortin Global Limited was initially incorporated as Ortin Laboratories Limited in October 1986 to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. Name of the Company was changed from Ortin...
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Reports by Ortin Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ortin Global Ltd share price today?

The Ortin Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ortin Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹16.08 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ortin Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ortin Global Ltd is 0 and 12.60 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ortin Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ortin Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹10.66 and ₹19.92 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ortin Global Ltd?

Ortin Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.58%, 3 Years at -4.68%, 1 Year at 77.38%, 6 Month at 22.13%, 3 Month at 22.81% and 1 Month at 32.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ortin Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ortin Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.23 %
Institutions - 1.68 %
Public - 97.09 %

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