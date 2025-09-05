AGM 30/09/2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.09.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025) Notice of 38th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Outcome of AGM held on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the 38th AGM of the company held on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)