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Ortin Global Ltd Board Meeting

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19.92
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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ortin Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results along with lmited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.11.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.09.2025
Board Meeting14 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
Board Meeting10 Jul 202510 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board meeting

Ortin Labs.: Related News

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