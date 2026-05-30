|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results along with lmited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.11.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.09.2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2025
|10 Jul 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
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