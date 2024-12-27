Panacea Biotec Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.78
27.78
27.78
27.78
Preference Capital
5.99
4.98
0
0
Reserves
301.36
297.87
387.32
480.39
Net Worth
335.13
330.63
415.1
508.17
Minority Interest
Debt
118.87
97.47
84.16
65.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
70.82
70.82
72.09
0
Total Liabilities
524.82
498.92
571.35
573.25
Fixed Assets
519.57
463.2
454.91
477.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
46.02
46.02
72.09
0
Networking Capital
-70.47
-53.82
1.39
6.8
Inventories
107.93
116.1
129.25
87.04
Inventory Days
92.47
Sundry Debtors
11.08
12.27
23.32
35.29
Debtor Days
37.49
Other Current Assets
85.36
88.82
111.4
101.51
Sundry Creditors
-122.69
-131.22
-147.54
-125.91
Creditor Days
133.76
Other Current Liabilities
-152.15
-139.79
-115.04
-91.13
Cash
29.44
43.25
42.69
88.96
Total Assets
524.83
498.92
571.35
573.25
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.
