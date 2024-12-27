Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.84
-8.22
8.96
-16.7
Op profit growth
144.36
-62.9
35.42
-44.12
EBIT growth
130.05
-48.23
-16.13
-30.1
Net profit growth
-23.97
162.6
35.77
197.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.26
5.76
14.26
11.47
EBIT margin
6.56
3.27
5.8
7.54
Net profit margin
-23.63
-35.7
-12.47
-10.01
RoCE
4.6
1.41
2.26
2.55
RoNW
246.98
-19.14
-5.56
-3.38
RoA
-4.14
-3.84
-1.21
-0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.11
-31.72
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-31.55
-38.77
-21.63
-19.98
Book value per share
-37.33
32.45
50.39
58.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.35
-3.16
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.62
-2.59
-11.32
-7.37
P/B
-4.75
3.09
4.86
2.53
EV/EBIDTA
20.44
21.67
27.46
18.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.35
10.65
14.9
-18.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.74
68.6
85.64
95.21
Inventory days
94
161.64
200.03
208.25
Creditor days
-148.93
-169.45
-188.79
-165.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.22
-0.1
-0.34
-0.4
Net debt / equity
-2.98
3.28
2.97
2.75
Net debt / op. profit
8.92
20.8
10.85
15.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.75
-28.81
-31.58
-27.48
Employee costs
-24.99
-26.15
-25.57
-27.22
Other costs
-29.98
-39.25
-28.57
-33.81
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.