Panacea Biotec Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
147.35
115.72
136.46
150.5
143.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
147.35
115.72
136.46
150.5
143.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.42
6.54
13.55
8.46
6
Total Income
154.77
122.26
150.01
158.96
149.02
Total Expenditure
140.35
129.71
142.5
150.65
146.58
PBIDT
14.42
-7.45
7.51
8.31
2.44
Interest
0.98
0.87
0.82
0.85
0.91
PBDT
13.44
-8.32
6.69
7.46
1.53
Depreciation
8.68
8.73
8.81
9.11
9.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0.62
0
Deferred Tax
0.05
-1.17
-0.2
-0.07
0.51
Reported Profit After Tax
4.71
-15.88
-1.99
-2.2
-8.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.71
-15.88
-1.99
-2.2
-8.29
Extra-ordinary Items
2.74
2.74
2.67
2.16
2.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.97
-18.62
-4.66
-4.36
-10.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.77
-2.59
-0.23
-0.37
-1.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.78
-6.43
5.5
5.52
1.7
PBDTM(%)
9.12
-7.18
4.9
4.95
1.06
PATM(%)
3.19
-13.72
-1.45
-1.46
-5.79
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
