Panacea Biotec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
422.71
331.02
520.5
456.54
418.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.71
331.02
520.5
456.54
418.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.28
119.88
6.92
5.16
11.88
Total Income
470.99
450.9
527.42
461.7
430.58
Total Expenditure
436.73
423.31
504.17
382.29
384.99
PBIDT
34.26
27.59
23.25
79.41
45.59
Interest
2.76
3.39
150.18
138.43
129.52
PBDT
31.5
24.2
-126.93
-59.02
-83.93
Depreciation
27.9
29.61
32.51
34.02
33.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.62
0
0
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
2.49
15.66
0.12
0.44
7.49
Reported Profit After Tax
0.49
-21.07
-159.56
-93.51
-124.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.03
0.08
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.49
-21.07
-159.53
-93.59
-124.59
Extra-ordinary Items
30.18
67.62
0
0
-14.37
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.69
-88.69
-159.53
-93.59
-110.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
-3.44
-26.05
-15.27
-20.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.1
8.33
4.46
17.39
10.88
PBDTM(%)
7.45
7.31
-24.38
-12.92
-20.04
PATM(%)
0.11
-6.36
-30.65
-20.48
-29.75
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
