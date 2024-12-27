Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
72.86%
73.46%
73.58%
73.58%
73.58%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.53%
1.33%
1.1%
0.95%
0.83%
Non-Institutions
25.59%
25.2%
25.3%
25.45%
25.57%
Total Non-Promoter
27.13%
26.53%
26.41%
26.41%
26.41%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
