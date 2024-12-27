Panacea Biotec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.85
-63.52
-61.23
-46.5
Depreciation
-26.57
-26.9
-57.04
-66.14
Tax paid
-1.56
-17.09
-10.64
11.38
Working capital
-357.74
386.41
-54.89
14.93
Other operating items
Operating
-398.72
278.87
-183.81
-86.33
Capital expenditure
-12.4
-637.13
5.57
18.8
Free cash flow
-411.12
-358.25
-178.23
-67.52
Equity raised
1,403.09
1,412.19
913
1,023.66
Investing
-2.28
-342.33
0
-49.78
Financing
107.44
-786.45
63.01
116.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,097.12
-74.84
797.78
1,023.2
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
