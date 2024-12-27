Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
343.55
158.08
576.56
530.08
yoy growth (%)
117.32
-72.58
8.76
-18.05
Raw materials
-176.26
-58.52
-196.99
-168.83
As % of sales
51.3
37.02
34.16
31.84
Employee costs
-59.47
-46.64
-136.73
-132.2
As % of sales
17.31
29.5
23.71
24.94
Other costs
-107.33
-115.14
-161.4
-159.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.24
72.83
27.99
30.1
Operating profit
0.48
-62.23
81.42
69.48
OPM
0.14
-39.36
14.12
13.1
Depreciation
-26.57
-26.9
-57.04
-66.14
Interest expense
-7.51
-5.26
-103.22
-103.5
Other income
20.74
30.87
17.61
53.66
Profit before tax
-12.85
-63.52
-61.23
-46.5
Taxes
-1.56
-17.09
-10.64
11.38
Tax rate
12.14
26.91
17.37
-24.47
Minorities and other
-0.02
-57.04
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.44
-137.67
-71.87
-35.12
Exceptional items
0
-15.39
0
-37.54
Net profit
-14.44
-153.07
-71.87
-72.66
yoy growth (%)
-90.56
112.96
-1.08
-8,451.83
NPM
-4.2
-96.82
-12.46
-13.7
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
