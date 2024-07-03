SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹454
Prev. Close₹443.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹804.49
Day's High₹459.25
Day's Low₹424.05
52 Week's High₹490.55
52 Week's Low₹112.35
Book Value₹48.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,723.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.78
27.78
27.78
27.78
Preference Capital
5.99
4.98
0
0
Reserves
301.36
297.87
387.32
480.39
Net Worth
335.13
330.63
415.1
508.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
343.55
158.08
576.56
530.08
yoy growth (%)
117.32
-72.58
8.76
-18.05
Raw materials
-176.26
-58.52
-196.99
-168.83
As % of sales
51.3
37.02
34.16
31.84
Employee costs
-59.47
-46.64
-136.73
-132.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.85
-63.52
-61.23
-46.5
Depreciation
-26.57
-26.9
-57.04
-66.14
Tax paid
-1.56
-17.09
-10.64
11.38
Working capital
-357.74
386.41
-54.89
14.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.32
-72.58
8.76
-18.05
Op profit growth
-100.78
-176.42
17.18
-38.24
EBIT growth
-90.84
-238.73
-26.33
-14.6
Net profit growth
-90.56
112.96
-1.08
-8,451.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
559.17
459.95
661.23
624.81
544.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
559.17
459.95
661.23
624.81
544.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.83
154.32
1,687.18
10.06
30.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Jain
Joint Managing Director
Sandeep Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R L Narasimhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N N Khamitkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K M Lal
Group CFO & Company Secretary
Vinod Goel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manjula Upadhyay
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukul Gupta
Whole-time Director
Ankesh Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
BHUPINDER SINGH
Non Executive Director
Narotam Kumar Juneja
Additional Director
Rajesh Jain
Summary
Indias leading research-based health management company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities are collectively known as Panacea Biotec Limited (PBL), which was incorporated on February 2, 1984 under the name of Panacea Drug (P) Ltd. A second largest vaccine producer in India has the product portfolio of highly innovative prescription products in important therapeutic areas such as pain management, diabetes management, renal-disease management, anti-osteoporosis, anti-tubercular, gastro-intestinal care products and vaccines. The Company has collaborations and tie-ups with leading national and international research organizations and corporations. PBL has ultra modern, state-of-art production facilities at Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Delhi for manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceutical formulations comply with the US-FDA, UK-MHRA, SAMCC and WHO-cGMP standards and it has four research and development centers. The plant for vaccines production (Radicura Pharma) and pharmaceutical formulations plant (Panacea Drug P Ltd) at New Delhi were established during the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. In 1993, merger of Panacea Drugs (P) Ltd and Radicura Pharma gave the name Panacea Biotec Ltd. The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the year of 1995 and also in the same year, PBL had formed state -of the- art Drug Delivery R&D centre at Lalru. In the year 1997, the company obtained its first product patent in several countries. PBLs Research & Dev
Read More
The Panacea Biotec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹444.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd is ₹2723.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panacea Biotec Ltd is 0 and 8.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panacea Biotec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panacea Biotec Ltd is ₹112.35 and ₹490.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panacea Biotec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.37%, 3 Years at 31.17%, 1 Year at 135.18%, 6 Month at 232.66%, 3 Month at 37.07% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
