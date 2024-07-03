Summary

Indias leading research-based health management company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities are collectively known as Panacea Biotec Limited (PBL), which was incorporated on February 2, 1984 under the name of Panacea Drug (P) Ltd. A second largest vaccine producer in India has the product portfolio of highly innovative prescription products in important therapeutic areas such as pain management, diabetes management, renal-disease management, anti-osteoporosis, anti-tubercular, gastro-intestinal care products and vaccines. The Company has collaborations and tie-ups with leading national and international research organizations and corporations. PBL has ultra modern, state-of-art production facilities at Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Delhi for manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceutical formulations comply with the US-FDA, UK-MHRA, SAMCC and WHO-cGMP standards and it has four research and development centers. The plant for vaccines production (Radicura Pharma) and pharmaceutical formulations plant (Panacea Drug P Ltd) at New Delhi were established during the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. In 1993, merger of Panacea Drugs (P) Ltd and Radicura Pharma gave the name Panacea Biotec Ltd. The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the year of 1995 and also in the same year, PBL had formed state -of the- art Drug Delivery R&D centre at Lalru. In the year 1997, the company obtained its first product patent in several countries. PBLs Research & Dev

