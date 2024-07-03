iifl-logo-icon 1
Panacea Biotec Ltd Share Price

444.65
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open454
  • Day's High459.25
  • 52 Wk High490.55
  • Prev. Close443.2
  • Day's Low424.05
  • 52 Wk Low 112.35
  • Turnover (lac)804.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value48.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,723.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Panacea Biotec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

454

Prev. Close

443.2

Turnover(Lac.)

804.49

Day's High

459.25

Day's Low

424.05

52 Week's High

490.55

52 Week's Low

112.35

Book Value

48.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,723.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Panacea Biotec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panacea Biotec Wins ₹127 Crore UNICEF Deal to Supply Polio Vaccines

Panacea Biotec Wins ₹127 Crore UNICEF Deal to Supply Polio Vaccines

27 Dec 2024|05:23 PM

Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.

Panacea Biotec Shares Gain Amid Karnataka's Dengue Epidemic Declaration

Panacea Biotec Shares Gain Amid Karnataka's Dengue Epidemic Declaration

4 Sep 2024|09:31 AM

Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Panacea Biotec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.53%

Institutions: 1.53%

Non-Institutions: 25.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panacea Biotec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.78

27.78

27.78

27.78

Preference Capital

5.99

4.98

0

0

Reserves

301.36

297.87

387.32

480.39

Net Worth

335.13

330.63

415.1

508.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

343.55

158.08

576.56

530.08

yoy growth (%)

117.32

-72.58

8.76

-18.05

Raw materials

-176.26

-58.52

-196.99

-168.83

As % of sales

51.3

37.02

34.16

31.84

Employee costs

-59.47

-46.64

-136.73

-132.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.85

-63.52

-61.23

-46.5

Depreciation

-26.57

-26.9

-57.04

-66.14

Tax paid

-1.56

-17.09

-10.64

11.38

Working capital

-357.74

386.41

-54.89

14.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.32

-72.58

8.76

-18.05

Op profit growth

-100.78

-176.42

17.18

-38.24

EBIT growth

-90.84

-238.73

-26.33

-14.6

Net profit growth

-90.56

112.96

-1.08

-8,451.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

559.17

459.95

661.23

624.81

544.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

559.17

459.95

661.23

624.81

544.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.83

154.32

1,687.18

10.06

30.02

Panacea Biotec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panacea Biotec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Jain

Joint Managing Director

Sandeep Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R L Narasimhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N N Khamitkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K M Lal

Group CFO & Company Secretary

Vinod Goel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manjula Upadhyay

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukul Gupta

Whole-time Director

Ankesh Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

BHUPINDER SINGH

Non Executive Director

Narotam Kumar Juneja

Additional Director

Rajesh Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panacea Biotec Ltd

Summary

Indias leading research-based health management company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities are collectively known as Panacea Biotec Limited (PBL), which was incorporated on February 2, 1984 under the name of Panacea Drug (P) Ltd. A second largest vaccine producer in India has the product portfolio of highly innovative prescription products in important therapeutic areas such as pain management, diabetes management, renal-disease management, anti-osteoporosis, anti-tubercular, gastro-intestinal care products and vaccines. The Company has collaborations and tie-ups with leading national and international research organizations and corporations. PBL has ultra modern, state-of-art production facilities at Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Delhi for manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceutical formulations comply with the US-FDA, UK-MHRA, SAMCC and WHO-cGMP standards and it has four research and development centers. The plant for vaccines production (Radicura Pharma) and pharmaceutical formulations plant (Panacea Drug P Ltd) at New Delhi were established during the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. In 1993, merger of Panacea Drugs (P) Ltd and Radicura Pharma gave the name Panacea Biotec Ltd. The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the year of 1995 and also in the same year, PBL had formed state -of the- art Drug Delivery R&D centre at Lalru. In the year 1997, the company obtained its first product patent in several countries. PBLs Research & Dev
Company FAQs

What is the Panacea Biotec Ltd share price today?

The Panacea Biotec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹444.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd is ₹2723.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panacea Biotec Ltd is 0 and 8.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panacea Biotec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panacea Biotec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panacea Biotec Ltd is ₹112.35 and ₹490.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panacea Biotec Ltd?

Panacea Biotec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.37%, 3 Years at 31.17%, 1 Year at 135.18%, 6 Month at 232.66%, 3 Month at 37.07% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panacea Biotec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panacea Biotec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.87 %
Institutions - 1.53 %
Public - 25.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Panacea Biotec Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

