PANACEA BIOTEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. With reference to our earlier announcement dated September 26 2024 intimating the Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Company till November 15 2024. The Board of Directors of Panacea Biotec Limited has, at its meeting held today, 13.11.2024, inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024; 2. Raising of funds by way of External Commercial Borrowings of an amount upto US$ 20 million (equivalent to ~Rs.168.16 Crore) from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation; 3.Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Jain, Chartered Accountant as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive Independent Director, for a term of 5 years w.e.f. 13.11.2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders; and 4. Re-appointment of Dr. Rajesh Jain as Chairman and Managing Director, liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 3 years with effect from January 01, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

The Board of Directors of the Companys unlisted material subsidiary, Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd. has in its meeting held today i.e. 12.11.2024, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Jain as an additional director in the capacity of independent director for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 12.11.2024, subject to approval of shareholders. 2. giving Corporate Guarantee in connection with proposed fund raising by the Company by way of External Commercial Borrowing of an amount upto US$ 20 million (equivalent to ~Rs.168.16 Crore) from the US International Development Finance Corporation in relation to expansion of manufacturing capacity of hexavalent vaccine and refinancing of its existing rupee loan availed by the Company from its affiliates. The details as required under SEBI LODR Regulations are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A and Annexure - B

PANACEA BIOTEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to our earlier announcement dated June 27 2024 intimating the Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Company till August 16 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

PANACEA BIOTEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. With reference to our earlier announcement dated March 27 2024 intimating the Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Company till June 01 2024. We would like to inform that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. May 30, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The same was also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on May 29, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) The Board in its meeting held on 30.05.2024 approved the re-designation of Mr. Ankesh Jain from Whole-time director designated as Director Sales & Marketing to Whole-time Director of the Company for the remaining tenure of his Term i.e. from 01.06.2024 to 31.03.2025. The Board of Directors of the Companys wholly owned subsidiary company, Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd. has also re-designated Mr. Ankesh Jain who is currently acting as its non-executive Director, to the position of Whole-time Director w.e.f. 01.06.2024. Mr. Ankesh Jain is not debarred from holding the office of Whole-time director in the Company as well as Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd, by virtue of SEBI order or any other such authority (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

