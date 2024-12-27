iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Panacea Biotec Wins ₹127 Crore UNICEF Deal to Supply Polio Vaccines

27 Dec 2024 , 05:23 PM

Panacea Biotec has reached one of its milestones by recently winning the contract from UNICEF to procure 115 million doses of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) in 2025, valued at ₹127 crore, roughly $14.95 million.

Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec’s continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of Panacea Biotec has reached one of its milestones by recently winning the contract from UNICEF to procure 115 million doses of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) in 2025 fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.

A lot can be said about the contribution bivalent oral polio vaccine bOPV makes to eradicate poliovirus types 1 and 3. Widely used by countries both during immunization programs as well as responding to outbreak phases, it has saved untold numbers of lives around the globe.

Maintaining absolute transparency while complying with all necessary regulations, the company publicized this news under the aegis of SEBI, henceforth further strengthening credibility.

On the financial front, the company has reported loss of ₹15.8 crore, which is in stark contrast to the ₹10.98 crore profit it had noted for the same period a year ago.

Revenue declined by 15.2% compared to last quarter, reflecting a really challenging business environment. The company made some progress with respect to short-term expenditure management as Selling, General & Administrative costs declined 2.42% from last quarter. However, these costs rose by 4.25% year-over-year, and so operational costs are still a cause for concern in the long run.

This blend of successes and setbacks is a testament to resilience. While Panacea Biotec is making waves worldwide, it continues to battle financial and operational challenges with grit. The company’s commitment to immunization and global health speaks to a purpose that goes beyond the numbers—better health outcomes for communities around the world.

Related Tags

  • Panacea Biotec
  • Panacea Biotec Ltd
  • Panacea Biotec news
  • Polio Vaccines
  • UNICEF
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.