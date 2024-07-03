Panacea Biotec Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
263.07
286.96
272.21
244.13
215.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
263.07
286.96
272.21
244.13
215.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.96
22.01
39.82
76.15
78.17
Total Income
277.03
308.97
312.03
320.28
293.99
Total Expenditure
270.06
293.15
286.08
258.44
299.47
PBIDT
6.97
15.82
25.95
61.84
-5.48
Interest
1.85
1.67
1.91
2.01
2.43
PBDT
5.12
14.15
24.04
59.83
-7.91
Depreciation
17.41
17.92
18.79
19.18
19.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.69
0
2.56
0
Deferred Tax
-1.12
-0.27
2.56
31.4
12.59
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.17
-4.19
2.69
6.69
-40.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.17
-4.19
2.69
6.69
-40.44
Extra-ordinary Items
5.51
5.52
27.95
47.15
42.92
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.68
-9.71
-25.26
-40.46
-83.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.8
0
0.44
1.09
-6.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.64
5.51
9.53
25.33
-2.53
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.24
-1.46
0.98
2.74
-18.73
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
