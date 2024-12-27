AGM 27/09/2024 Please find enclosed Annual Report of Panacea Biotec Ltd. for financial year 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) We would like to inform you that the shareholders of the Company in their 40th AGM held today i.e. Friday, September 27, 2024, inter-alia approved the appointment of M/s Suresh Surana & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 40th AGM till the conclusion of 45th AGM of the Company in place of retiring auditors, M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) The detailed voting results along with Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on September 27, 2024 of the Company is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)