|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Please find enclosed Annual Report of Panacea Biotec Ltd. for financial year 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) We would like to inform you that the shareholders of the Company in their 40th AGM held today i.e. Friday, September 27, 2024, inter-alia approved the appointment of M/s Suresh Surana & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 40th AGM till the conclusion of 45th AGM of the Company in place of retiring auditors, M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) The detailed voting results along with Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on September 27, 2024 of the Company is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Such a contract symbolizes Panacea Biotec's continued commitment toward global health by contributing its share of the fight against polio, a deadly disease prevalent in many pockets of the world.Read More
Panacea Biotec's stock has seen a 37% gain over the past six months. Panacea Biotec's stock has gained a total of 76% in the last one year.Read More
