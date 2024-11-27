iifl-logo-icon 1
Patanjali Foods Ltd Rights

1,837
(-1.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Patanjali Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Patanjali Foods: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

Patanjali Ayurved logs 23% y-o-y growth in Q2 revenue

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Patanjali Ayurved reported a total profit of ₹578.44 Crore on revenues of ₹7,533.88 Crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

Patanjali Foods Sees ₹2,223 Crore Block Deal Amid 1.2 Crore Share Exchange

13 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The acquisition included Patanjali's home and personal care segments, covering products like dental care, skincare, haircare, and home care.

Read More
